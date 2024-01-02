Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 322 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Biogen were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Biogen Trading Up 3.0 %

BIIB traded up $7.76 on Tuesday, hitting $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 304,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.