Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 598 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.87. 3,409,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,922,789. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

