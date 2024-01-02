Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $24.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.