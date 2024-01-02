Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Shares of HUM opened at $457.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.97 and its 200-day moving average is $478.24. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

