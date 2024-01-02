Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

