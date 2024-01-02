Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 52-Week High at $260.90

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $260.90 and last traded at $260.23, with a volume of 8244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.64.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

