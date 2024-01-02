i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) versus ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Head-To-Head Contrast

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and ICTS International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $370.24 million 1.91 -$810,000.00 ($0.12) -176.42 ICTS International $324.98 million N/A -$4.72 million N/A N/A

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

64.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares i3 Verticals and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.22% 9.48% 3.39% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for i3 Verticals and ICTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 2 3 1 2.83 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than ICTS International.

Risk and Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats ICTS International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About ICTS International

(Get Free Report)

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, System development, implementation and assimilation, and airport security surveys and audits; and explosive detection dog handling services. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, catering security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, cruise line baggage transfer, VIP meet and greet services, and equipment for passengers with restricted mobility, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; X-Check including I-Check that supports the document screening process in high-risk flight environment; and authentication systems and solutions. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.