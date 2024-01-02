Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $203.43

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.43, but opened at $184.57. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $192.41, with a volume of 111,899 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.