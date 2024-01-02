Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 3.8 %

INTC traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. 18,403,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,280,312. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.