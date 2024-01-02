Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 5.7%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 663,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,497,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

