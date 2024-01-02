Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $219,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 269,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

