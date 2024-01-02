International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

