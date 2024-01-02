Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,210 shares of company stock worth $55,300,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $22.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $602.29. 754,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.78 and its 200-day moving average is $524.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

