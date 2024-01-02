Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.12% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $133,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS OMFL traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 361,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

