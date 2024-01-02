Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.66

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 45929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

