Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CLTL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. 56,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.