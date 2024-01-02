Investors Purchase High Volume of Bowlero Call Options (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,459 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 339% compared to the typical volume of 1,472 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOWL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Bowlero Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Bowlero stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,921. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

