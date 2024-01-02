Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 163834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 845,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

