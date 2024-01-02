iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,104,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after buying an additional 386,363 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. 2,263,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,990. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44.

