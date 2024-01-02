iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Private Ocean LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,089 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $71,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

