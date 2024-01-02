iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

