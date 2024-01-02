iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

