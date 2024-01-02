iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 164,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.621 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.