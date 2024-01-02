iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,288,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,921,000 after buying an additional 2,409,001 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,099,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 346,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 322,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 283,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.