iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) is Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s Largest Position

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 37.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN owned about 1.99% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $58,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 157,996 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

