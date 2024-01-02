iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,235 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

