iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.68. 422,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,238. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $208.04 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

