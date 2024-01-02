iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,340,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $262.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $208.04 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

