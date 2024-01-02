iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.53

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.53 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 6093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

