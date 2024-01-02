iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVE stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,334. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.