iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s 10th Largest Position

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 122,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

