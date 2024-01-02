iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 329,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 460,049 shares.The stock last traded at $102.83 and had previously closed at $103.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

