iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 29,376 shares.The stock last traded at $263.90 and had previously closed at $262.55.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.55.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
