iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 29,376 shares.The stock last traded at $263.90 and had previously closed at $262.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.55.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 209.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.