Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.46. 667,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44. Jabil has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $8,089,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,025,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,301 shares of company stock valued at $28,553,795. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

