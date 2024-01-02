James Hambro & Partners Has $58.81 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.86. The stock had a trading volume of 974,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,574. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

