James Hambro & Partners Purchases 13,937 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 5.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $86,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $541.57. The stock had a trading volume of 709,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

