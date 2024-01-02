James Hambro & Partners Sells 1,100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $191.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

