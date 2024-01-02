James Hambro & Partners Sells 80,651 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,651 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.01. 986,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,114. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

