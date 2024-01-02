Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $63,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,879,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 498,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.