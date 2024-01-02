Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 3.43% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $50,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. 164,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

