Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $125.71. 125,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,452. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

