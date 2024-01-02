JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $28.89

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $28.00. JD.com shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 2,635,367 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

JD.com Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 173.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 111.7% during the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

