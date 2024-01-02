John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $122,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 54,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,255. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

