JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.78% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,994,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after buying an additional 648,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,088,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 180,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

