Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s 6th Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up approximately 2.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 1.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -184.61%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

