KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

