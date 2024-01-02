Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Kforce comprises about 1.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Kforce worth $33,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 352.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KFRC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,719. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

