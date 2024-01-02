Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $26.01 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,874,045,444 coins and its circulating supply is 3,478,619,873 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

