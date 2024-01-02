Komodo Price Up 1% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $41.45 million and $856,268.46 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00061206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

