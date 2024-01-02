Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of KGTFF stock remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
